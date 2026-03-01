Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visit TTD temple in Hyderabad, seek blessings and distribute sweets to fans. Watch videos

Days after their intimate Udaipur wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited the TTD Temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to offer prayers as a married couple.

Mar 1, 2026
Vijay and RashmikaNewlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visit the TTD Temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Days after their intimate wedding in Udaipur, newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna returned to the city they call home and made a stop at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Temple in Jubilee Hills to seek divine blessings as a married couple.

The couple was spotted at the TTD temple, with Vijay seen staying close to his wife as they made their way out after offering prayers. They were also seen distributing sweet to fans.

The TTD Temple in Jubilee Hills, located on Road No. 86, MLA Colony, is managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the same body that oversees the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. For Telugu families, a visit to a TTD-managed shrine after a wedding carries deep cultural and religious significance, marking the beginning of married life with devotion and gratitude.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026, at Mementos by ITC Hotels in Udaipur, in a ceremony that blended Telugu and Kodava traditions, honoring the cultural roots of both families. After the wedding festivities wrapped up, the couple returned to Hyderabad, with Rashmika spotted in a bright red outfit and Vijay in white, both walking out together with wide smiles.

The temple visit was part of a larger celebration the couple chose to share with the country. On Sunday, Vijay and Rashmika announced they would be performing Annadanam at multiple temples across India and sending trucks filled with sweets to over 20 cities to celebrate their union with fans nationwide.

In a joint social media post, the couple wrote: “To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. Seeking all your blessings. With love, Vijay and Rashmika.”

Temples hosting the Annadanam include Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Mahbubnagar, the Hare Krishna Heritage Temple in Hyderabad, Shri Kanak Mahalakshmi Temple in Visakhapatnam, and Shri Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada, among others.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are also expected to host a reception for their film industry friends in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

