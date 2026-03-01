Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visit TTD temple in Hyderabad, seek blessings and distribute sweets to fans. Watch videos

Days after their intimate wedding in Udaipur, newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna returned to the city they call home and made a stop at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Temple in Jubilee Hills to seek divine blessings as a married couple.

The couple was spotted at the TTD temple, with Vijay seen staying close to his wife as they made their way out after offering prayers. They were also seen distributing sweet to fans.

The TTD Temple in Jubilee Hills, located on Road No. 86, MLA Colony, is managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the same body that oversees the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. For Telugu families, a visit to a TTD-managed shrine after a wedding carries deep cultural and religious significance, marking the beginning of married life with devotion and gratitude.