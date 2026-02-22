Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Hyderabad airport as wedding date nears

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to get married on February 26, 2026.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
Feb 22, 2026
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda weddingVijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were seen at Hyderabad airport.
Amid speculation about their upcoming wedding, popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were recently seen at the Hyderabad airport, fuelling fan excitement across social media.

The duo arrived at the airport separately but around the same time, maintaining a low profile while acknowledging the waiting photographers and fans.

Also read | Amid rumours, Rashmika Mandanna reportedly confirms Udaipur wedding with Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s sightings have come just days before the couple is reportedly set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The stars themselves have, however, not confirmed their wedding plans.

Recently, Rashmika appeared to subtly confirm her upcoming wedding in an exchange with journalist Subhash K Jha. According to a report, when he sent her a congratulatory message, she responded with a simple “Thank you,” accompanied by a smiling emoji.

The buzz around the wedding has been steadily building, with invitation cards, airport appearances, and visuals of Vijay and Rashmika’s homes being decked up for the grand celebration circulating online.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding in Udaipur is expected to be an intimate affair, with only close family members and a handful of friends in attendance. The couple is reportedly set to host wedding receptions in Mumbai and Hyderabad at a later date.

