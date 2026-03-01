Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna live updates: Newlyweds treat fans to free food and sweets

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna sent trucks filled with sweets to cities spanning 14 states and union territories across India on Sunday, as part of their Virosh celebrations.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna live updates: Most celebrity weddings end with a guest list and a few carefully released photos. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s did not.

The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They marked the occasion with two ceremonies on the same day, a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay’s roots, and a Kodava ceremony in the evening, paying tribute to Rashmika’s heritage from Coorg. Then, almost immediately, they turned their attention outward.

On Sunday, the couple sent trucks loaded with sweets across the country, declaring that “India celebrates everything with Mithai and Food.” Alongside the sweet distribution, they organised Annadanam, the Hindu tradition of offering free food, at 16 temples spread across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. Temples included the Shivoham Temple in Bangalore, Sri Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir in Vrindavan, Hare Krishna Heritage Temple in Hyderabad, and Sri Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada, among others.

In their joint message to fans, the couple wrote plainly: “You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you.” They signed it simply, “With Love, Vijay & Rashmika.”

The wedding itself was a closely guarded affair with onlu family memebers and close friends in attendance. Pre-wedding festivities featured a cricket match, a Japanese-themed dinner, and a poolside gathering with traditional South Indian touches like meals on banana leaves and coconut water. A strict no-phone rule was enforced and NDAs were signed by the photography team.

The photos, when they did come, broke records. Rashmika’s wedding announcement post gathered over 24 million likes within 48 hours, overtaking cricket star Virat Kohli’s celebratory post from India’s T20 World Cup victory in July 2024, which had held the record with approximately 22.9 million likes.

A grand wedding reception is planned for March 4 in Hyderabad, where film industry colleagues and other guests are expected to attend, rounding off what has been one of the most widely discussed celebrity weddings in recent times.

On screen, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to share the frame again. Their upcoming film together, Ranabaali, is scheduled for release later this year. For now, though, the couple seem focused on something more immediate, making sure the country gets its share of mithai.