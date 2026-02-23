Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna leave for wedding in Udaipur, bride-to-be can’t stop smiling. Watch
Actor couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda confirmed their wedding on Sunday with a joint statement. Shortly after, they were spotted at the airport, leaving for the wedding festivities in Udaipur.
After months of speculation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially confirmed their wedding on social media. They named it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’, a fond nickname given to them by their fans by amalgamating parts of their names. Now, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted at the airport, leaving separately for their wedding festivities in Udaipur. The bride-to-be was seen in a happy mood, as she couldn’t stop smiling and blushing.
In the now viral video, the couple was spotted at Hyderabad airport in Monday morning, while leaving for Udaipur. They walked inside the premises separately with their teams. In the pictures and clips circulating on social media, Rashmika was seen smiling wide while checking in with her friends and team. She chose a formal look – white shirt and grey blazer. Vijay, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt, with a leather jacket on. He was in a rowdy avatar, with his black sunglasses and moustache.
ALSO READ | ‘Rashmika won’t invite us, Rakshit is not feeling guilty’: Pramod Shetty’s comments ahead of Rashmika-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding draw ire from fans
According to reports, the wedding rituals will start on Tuesday, and the wedding ceremony is set to take place on February 26, 2026. Reportedly, the festivities will be a very private affair, with only a limited number of guests in attendance. However, a reception is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, on March 4.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first featured together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam, which was a huge hit. Later on, the couple starred together again for Dear Comrade. Now, Ranabaali will be their first film after marriage, set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2026.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirm wedding
Putting an end to the rumours about their wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirmed the event on Sunday. The actor couple took to their Instagram handle, sharing a note in their Stories. It read, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!” The note didn’t include any details about their wedding date or venue.
But, a wedding invitation reportedly from Vijay Deverakonda emerged on the internet last week, revealing details about their February wedding. “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us,” the invitation read.
Mukul Roy, former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress number 2, passed away at 71. He was a founding member and close aide of Mamata Banerjee, playing a crucial role in the party's rise to power in West Bengal. Despite serving as a Minister in the UPA II government and briefly joining the BJP, his return to TMC in 2021 was hindered by health problems.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05