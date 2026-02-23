Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna leave for wedding in Udaipur, bride-to-be can’t stop smiling. Watch

After months of speculation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially confirmed their wedding on social media. They named it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’, a fond nickname given to them by their fans by amalgamating parts of their names. Now, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted at the airport, leaving separately for their wedding festivities in Udaipur. The bride-to-be was seen in a happy mood, as she couldn’t stop smiling and blushing.

In the now viral video, the couple was spotted at Hyderabad airport in Monday morning, while leaving for Udaipur. They walked inside the premises separately with their teams. In the pictures and clips circulating on social media, Rashmika was seen smiling wide while checking in with her friends and team. She chose a formal look – white shirt and grey blazer. Vijay, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt, with a leather jacket on. He was in a rowdy avatar, with his black sunglasses and moustache.