Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get a warm welcome on Ranabaali sets after wedding, see photos

The sets of Ranabaali turned into a celebration venue recently when the film’s lead pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, arrived together for the first time since their wedding. The entire unit gathered to welcome the newlyweds, greeting them with a phrase that blended their real-life milestone with their on-screen identities: “Happy married life, Mr. and Mrs. Ranabaali.” There was also a cake-cutting ceremony.

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The couple, known as VIROSH among their fans, tied the knot on February 26, in Udaipur, in a ceremony that blended Telugu and Kodava traditions honoring both families’ cultural backgrounds. Their return to the Ranabaali set marks one of their first major professional appearances together as a married couple.