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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get a warm welcome on Ranabaali sets after wedding, see photos
The team of Ranabaali organised a special celebration as the film’s newly married lead pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, returned to the sets together for the first time after their wedding.
The sets of Ranabaali turned into a celebration venue recently when the film’s lead pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, arrived together for the first time since their wedding. The entire unit gathered to welcome the newlyweds, greeting them with a phrase that blended their real-life milestone with their on-screen identities: “Happy married life, Mr. and Mrs. Ranabaali.” There was also a cake-cutting ceremony.
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The couple, known as VIROSH among their fans, tied the knot on February 26, in Udaipur, in a ceremony that blended Telugu and Kodava traditions honoring both families’ cultural backgrounds. Their return to the Ranabaali set marks one of their first major professional appearances together as a married couple.
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is a large-scale pan-India period action film directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with presentation by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series Films.
In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular warrior Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma. Set between 1854 and 1878 during the British colonial era, the film is based on real historical events and is being mounted as a grand production. The casting of a real-life married couple in the roles of a husband and wife in a period film set during British rule has added an extra layer of emotion and excitement.
The film also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role, further underlining its pan-India, international scale.
Technical team
Ranabaali brings together a strong technical team. The music is composed by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul, with cinematography by Nirav Shah. The screenplay has been written by Pramod Thammineni, while editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas R and production design by Shivam Rao Nagasani.
The film’s action sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben, Andy Long Nguyen and Robin Subbu, with VFX supervised by Sunil Raju Chinta. Sound design is by Raghunath Kemishetti, while costumes are by Archana Rao and art direction by Vitthal Kosanam.
Release
Ranabaali is slated for a worldwide release on September 11. With a high-profile lead pair, a historical backdrop, big-budget production values, and the added buzz of a real-life newlywed couple sharing screen space as husband and wife, the film is already among the most anticipated releases of the year.