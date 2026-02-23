Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirm their wedding: ‘We would like to name it The Wedding of VIROSH’

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirmed their wedding on Sunday, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding the event.

The couple took to their Instagram Stories to share a note about the ceremony, which will officially be titled ”The Wedding of VIROSH.”

The note read, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!”