Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirm their wedding: ‘We would like to name it The Wedding of VIROSH’
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda took to their Instagram Stories to share a note about the ceremony, which will officially be titled 'The Wedding of VIROSH.'
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirmed their wedding on Sunday, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding the event.
The couple took to their Instagram Stories to share a note about the ceremony, which will officially be titled ”The Wedding of VIROSH.”
The note read, “Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!”
Notably missing from the note were key details about the wedding, including the date and venue.
However, last week, a wedding invitation purportedly from Vijay Deverakonda surfaced online, revealing details about what is being touted as one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of 2026.
The invitation announced a February 26 wedding ceremony followed by a reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.
The invitation read, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”
Sunday’s note marks the first time Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have publicly acknowledged their relationship.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first shared screen space in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which went on to become a massive hit. They reunited in Dear Comrade (2019), and their on-screen chemistry soon fuelled widespread speculation about a real-life romance.
Over the years, the two have been spotted together at several high-profile events, including jointly leading the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and appearing at the Bharat Beyond Borders event. However, whenever questioned about their relationship, they consistently maintained that they were “just friends.”
On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in the period drama Ranabaali. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11, 2026.
