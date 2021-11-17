Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Liger team can’t get enough of Mike Tyson, see photos

It seems actor Vijay Deverakonda and other cast and crew members of his upcoming film Liger are starstruck by legendary heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Deverakonda has been posting pictures on social media of himself and Tyson since he met the latter on the sets of Liger.

On Wednesday, Deverakonda posted two pictures from the sets of Liger. The first photo featured Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, producer Charmme Kaur and director Puri Jagannadh standing shoulder to shoulder with Tyson. Vijay captioned the photo, “Magic.” The second photo, captioned “Aag will happen”, showed Vijay basking in a fanboy moment with Tyson.

Aag will happen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fn9f4ezQAp — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) November 17, 2021

Ananya Panday also took to Instagram to share some pictures from the sets of Liger. “We’re clearly getting along really well,” she wrote while sharing a playful picture of herself and Mike Tyson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The production of Liger is currently underway in Las Vegas. The filmmakers will camp in Vegas, which is known as the home of combat sports, for the next few weeks to shoot some major action portions. The film is based on mixed martial arts and Vijay Deverakonda is playing the role of a professional fighter.

Mike Tyson will be seen in an extended cameo in Liger.

Besides directing Liger, Puri Jagannadh is also producing the film along with Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar.