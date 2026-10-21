Vijay Deverakonda’s late-night call to Allu Arjun for Karan Johar: ‘Knew you wouldn’t scold me’

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When Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda during the gaming segment of Koffee With Karan Season 9 to call a celebrity friend, Vijay chose the biggest celebrity in the Telugu industry and called Allu Arjun. And to his surprise, the star took his call even though it was in the middle of the night.
The moment, which aired in the second episode of the show’s final season on Wednesday, offered a rare glimpse into the relationship between two of Telugu cinema’s biggest names. After Allu Arjun answered the phone, Vijay explained the situation with a mix of affection and exasperation at the show’s scheduling. “Are you awake? I’m here on Koffee with Karan. These people have absolutely no sense of time. They asked me to call someone at 11:40 PM,” he said.
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He then explained why Allu Arjun was his first choice. “I first thought of someone who really likes me and will answer my call without scolding me. The person who loves me in the industry. I thought who would pick up my call, so I called you,” Vijay said.
To which Allu Arjun’s responded, “I know, it happens. So sweet of you to call me,” he replied.
The conversation then took an unexpected turn when Allu Arjun realised Rashmika was also on set. He immediately shifted his attention to her, asking, “Is Rashmika going to lose? I would expect you to call me,” suggesting he assumed he would have been her first call too.
Rashmika’s response revealed that she had wanted to do exactly that. “I was going to, but Vijay said no,” she replied.
Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna says she’s not comfortable with ‘exposing, skin show’: ‘I draw the line’
‘I choose Allu Arjun’
During the same episode, Rashmika Mandanna was asked to choose between Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor in the Rapid Fire round. She chose Allu Arjun without hesitation. Rashmika has worked with Ranbir in Animal, and with Allu Arjun in the Pushpa films.
Rashmika’s first appearance on Koffee with Karan
The second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, the show’s final season, premiered on JioHotstar on Wednesday. While Rashmika was making her Koffee With Karan debut, Vijay had previously appeared on the show in Season 7 with Ananya Panday.