Vijay Deverakonda’s late-night call to Allu Arjun for Karan Johar: ‘Knew you wouldn’t scold me’

When Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda during the gaming segment of Koffee With Karan Season 9 to call a celebrity friend, Vijay chose the biggest celebrity in the Telugu industry and called Allu Arjun. And to his surprise, the star took his call even though it was in the middle of the night.

The moment, which aired in the second episode of the show’s final season on Wednesday, offered a rare glimpse into the relationship between two of Telugu cinema’s biggest names. After Allu Arjun answered the phone, Vijay explained the situation with a mix of affection and exasperation at the show’s scheduling. “Are you awake? I’m here on Koffee with Karan. These people have absolutely no sense of time. They asked me to call someone at 11:40 PM,” he said.