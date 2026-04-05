Vijay Deverakonda adds Ranabaali touch to birthday wish for Rashmika Mandanna: ‘I love you Jayamma’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 30th birthday today, an occasion made especially significant as it marks her first birthday since marrying actor Vijay Deverakonda. Marking the day, Vijay shared a heartfelt and creative birthday message on social media.

The newlyweds are all set to share screen space in the Telugu film Ranabaali. On Rashmika’s special day, Vijay delighted fans by posting a video montage, offering a glimpse into her transformation into the character Jayamma.

The clip showcased behind-the-scenes moments, from her preparing for the role to fully embracing the traditional look, highlighting her dedication as an actor.

Adding a personal touch, Vijay Deverakonda captioned the post, “I love you Jayamma :).” The video ended with a sweet moment featuring the couple together, making it even more special for fans.