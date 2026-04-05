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Vijay Deverakonda adds Ranabaali touch to birthday wish for Rashmika Mandanna: ‘I love you Jayamma’
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer film Ranabaali is their first project together after their wedding in February 2026.
Actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 30th birthday today, an occasion made especially significant as it marks her first birthday since marrying actor Vijay Deverakonda. Marking the day, Vijay shared a heartfelt and creative birthday message on social media.
The newlyweds are all set to share screen space in the Telugu film Ranabaali. On Rashmika’s special day, Vijay delighted fans by posting a video montage, offering a glimpse into her transformation into the character Jayamma.
The clip showcased behind-the-scenes moments, from her preparing for the role to fully embracing the traditional look, highlighting her dedication as an actor.
Adding a personal touch, Vijay Deverakonda captioned the post, “I love you Jayamma :).” The video ended with a sweet moment featuring the couple together, making it even more special for fans.
Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday post for Rashmika Mandanna:
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Ranabaali, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in lead roles, is particularly significant as it marks their first project together after their wedding in February 2026.
Rashmika Mandanna’s brother-in-law’s wishes for her:
Rashmika Mandanna’s brother-in-law Anand Deverakonda too shared a warm birthday wish for the actress. Sharing a photo, featuring the couple and others, he posted, “Happy Birthdayyyy Rushieee ✨❤️Carry that big smile and determination with you always. Got your back always 💪@rashmika_mandanna 🤍.”
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur, surrounded by family members and close friends.
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After their wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda added a heartfelt and socially meaningful touch to their celebrations by organising a food distribution drive.
The couple also hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.
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