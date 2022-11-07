Vijay Deverakonda addresses Liger failure, says he ‘didn’t go anywhere’. Watch video

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Sunday attended an event where he was the chief guest. At the function, Vijay opened up about “not going anywhere,” referring to the reports of him making a comeback post the failure of his last release Liger.

“Wherever I go, fans keep saying, ‘Anna, you have to give a comeback’. I wanted to tell you, I didn’t go anywhere,” Vijay told a cheering crowd.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans quickly flooded the comments section of the post with fire and heart emojis, as one of them wrote, “That is how he is and that is why we love him.” Another mentioned in Hindi, “Even I want to have this much self-belief and confidence.”

Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with Liger, alongside Ananya Panday, which failed to do magic at the box office, despite being pitched as a pan-India release. The sports drama, which boasted of a cameo by boxing champion Mike Tyson, was helmed by Puri Jagannadh, and was presented by filmmaker Karan Johar in Hindi.

After Vijay and Puri’s collaboration tanked, their next project called Jana Gana Mana has also reportedly been called off. The movie had been announced while the team was busy promoting Liger and was supposed to release sometime this year.

Vijay Deverakonda is now looking forward to the romantic drama Kushi, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.