Vidyu Raman gets engaged to Sanjay

The roka ceremony of Vidyu Raman and Sanjay was held on August 26. (Photo: Vidyu Raman/Instagram)

Actor Vidyu Raman recently got engaged to Sanjay, a fitness trainer based in Chennai. The roka ceremony of the couple was held on August 26.

Sharing photos from her roka ceremony on Instagram, Vidyu wrote, “We got Roka-Ed! @lowcarb.india & I had our Roka Ceremony (formal announcement) on 26.08.2020 in an intimate manner with close family around us. It was our lil’ ray of sunshine & we couldn’t be more grateful for the love we received. We wore masks & removed them for the pictures (before anyone asks!) Thank you all so much for showering us with your best wishes! The best is yet to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyu Raman (@vidyuraman) on Aug 31, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Celebrities like Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna, Nidhhi Agerwal, Regina Cassandra, Seerat Kapoor among others congratulated the couple on their engagement.

The date of Vidyu Raman and Sanjay’s wedding is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Vidyu was last seen in Telugu movie Venky Mama.

