Vidya Balan opens up about her role in NTR biopic

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has confirmed that she will be playing a significant role in the upcoming film NTR, which is based on the life of legendary actor and politician N T Rama Rao. Last month, speculations were rife that she has been approached by filmmakers to play the role of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam.

In a recent interview, Vidya confirmed that she is indeed part of the biopic, which will mark her debut in Telugu. “People knew of her but they didn’t know her and that is interesting for me as an actor,” the Dirty Picture actor told Mumbai Mirror.

Vidya Balan also added that she is in the process of collecting details about Basavatarakam as a person given that there is not much information about her available in the public domain.

The makers of NTR have also roped in Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta to essay the role of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad, who launched NTR in 1949 with Mana Desam.

Reports also suggest that actor Rana Daggubati has been chosen to play the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu, who is also the son-in-law of matinee idol NTR. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Earlier this year, the film was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad, which was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who also gave the clap for muhurat shot. While director Teja was earlier set to direct the biopic, he opted out of the project citing “creative differences”.

Recently, Balakrishna, who is also producing the film besides playing his father in the film, announced that director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, will be helming the film.

National Award-winning filmmaker Krish earlier directed Balakrishna in the period drama Gautamiputra Satakarni, which released last year.

