Vidya Balan roped in for NTR biopic?

The grapevine was rife with reports about Tollywood star Rana Daggubati will be joining the star cast of the upcoming biopic NTR playing the role of NTR’s son-in-law N Chandra Babu Naidu. Now, the latest buzz suggests that the filmmakers have roped in Bollywood actor Vidya Balan and Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta to essay pivotal roles in the biopic.

It is said that Vidya Balan will be seen as NTR’s wife Basavatarakam. According to reports, Jisshu has confirmed playing the role of ace filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad, who launched NTR’s career as a screen actor in 1949 with Mana Desam. This film will make the actor’s debut in Telugu. Rana and Vidya are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

The film was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad, which was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who also gave the clap for muhurat shot. While director Teja was earlier announced to co-author and direct the biopic, he opted out of the project after the initial hype citing “creative differences”.

Recently, Balakrishna, who is also producing the film, announced that director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, popularly known as Krish, will be helming the film.

National Award-winning filmmaker Krish earlier directed Balakrishna in the period drama Gautamiputra Satakarni, which released last year.

