Veteran Telugu star Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away; Ram Charan, Nani pay tribute

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana has died at his Filmnagar residence in the wee hours of Friday. He was 87. The last rites will be performed on Saturday in Hyderabad’s Mahaprasthanam.

Kaikala was admitted to the hospital in November 2021. Before that, he was on respiratory support at home following post-Covid complications. He was also admitted in October 2021, after a fall at his residence.

Fondly known as Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma, Kaikala was born on 25th July 1935 in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. He starred in more than 770 films and has worked with over 200 directors.

Kaikala began his career in 1959 with Sipayi Kuthuru, and was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi. In his five-decade film career, he portrayed many memorable characters as a solo hero, antagonist, and supporting artiste. His acting credits include superhits such as Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Narthanasala, Yamagola, Soggadu, Adavi Ramudu, Daana Veera Soora Karna, Tayaramma Bangarayya, Vetagadu, Kondaveeti Simham, Subhalekha, Justice Chowdary, Bobbili Brahmanna, Anveshana, Yamudiki Mogudu, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Gang Leader, President Gari Pellam, Yamaleela and Murari, etc.

As a producer, he had bankrolled superhit films such as Kodama Simham, Muddula Mogudu, and Bangaru Kutumbam, under the Rama Films Productions banner. He is also the presenter of the KGF movies. He is the recipient of the state Nandi award and the Raghupathi Venkaiah National award.

He served as a Member of Parliament from Machilipatnam in 1996.

His demise came as a shock to the Telugu film fraternity. Nandamuri Kalyanram wrote on Twitter, “Saddened to know about the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. An absolute legend who immortalised many characters on our Telugu silver screen. Om Shanti.”

Calling Kaikala her “most favourite actor”, Anasuya Bharadwaj wrote, “Deeply saddened waking up to the news of Kaikala Satyanarayana garu’s demise.. He was my most favourite actor as I was growing up.. fell in love with him in and as Ghatotkachudu. He will always be remembered for his versatility and his enormous contribution towards TFI.. Om Shanti.”

Nani tweeted, “Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru One of my favourite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family.”

Remembering Kaikala’s contributions to the film industry, Ram Charan wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever!! May his soul rest in peace.”