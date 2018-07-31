Veteran Telugu producer K Raghava passes away

K Raghava was 105 years old. K Raghava was 105 years old.

Veteran Telugu film producer K Raghava passed away on Tuesday in Hyderabad at the age of 105. The producer was born in 1913, the year India got its first feature film Raja Harishchandra. And he had been part of the film industry since he was a child.

Raghava left his home when he was as young as eight following a fight with his father. He began his journey in the film industry with the Silent Pictures film studio in Kolkata where he worked as a trolley puller for three years. Then, he moved to Vijayawada to work with Maruthi Talkies and assisted iconic filmmakers such as Kasturi Shiva Rao. Before becoming a full-time film producer, he even worked in the administration of the Maharaja of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Raghava founded Pratap Arts Productions and bankrolled many super hit films. Out of the 30 films that were produced by Raghava, 28 were in Telugu. He made one movie each in Tamil and Hindi.

Raghava also launched the decorated career of late filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao with Thaatha Manavadu in 1973.

He also produced films like Jagat Kantreelu, Thurpu Padamara, Chaduvu Samskaram, Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnaiah, Tharangani, Anthuleni Kadha and Surya Chandrulu among others.

Raghava, who could speak eight languages, worked in different capacities in films. He has contributed to many films as a production executive and as a stuntman. It is worth noting that he was the stunt director for Pathala Bhairavi, which was instrumental in shaping the historic career of legendary actor NT Rama Rao.

Raghava’s last rites will be held on Tuesday at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad.

