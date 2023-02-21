Veteran Telugu film editor GG Krishna Rao passes away

Renowned Telugu film editor GG Krishna Rao passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. Rao began his career as an editor in Hindi cinema with the film Jwar Bhata (1973); his first Telugu film was Padavoyi Bharatheeyuda. With over 200 films to his credit, he collaborated with notable directors such as Dasari Narayana Rao on Sardar Paparayudu, K Viswanath, Bapu on Sri Rama Rajyam, and Jandhyala on Mudda Mandaram and Nalugu Sthambhalata.

Rao was a crucial part of many of legendary director K Vishwanath‘s classics, including Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathimuthyam, Subhalekha, Sutradharulu, Seethamaalakshmi, Sruthilayalu, Sirivennela, Subhasankalpam, and Swarabhishekam. He won three Nandi film awards for his editing work on Vishwanath’s Saptapadi, Sagara Sangamam, and Subhasankalpam.

Rao had a close working relationship with production houses such as Poornodaya and Vijaya Madhavi Productions.