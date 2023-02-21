scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Veteran Telugu film editor GG Krishna Rao passes away

Editor GG Krishna Rao began his film editing career in Telugu with Padavoyi Bharatheeyuda and he has over 200 films to his credit.

Film editor GG Krishna RaoEditor GG Krishna Rao is best known for his work in K Vishwanath's films. (Photo: PR Handout)

Renowned Telugu film editor GG Krishna Rao passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. Rao began his career as an editor in Hindi cinema with the film Jwar Bhata (1973); his first Telugu film was Padavoyi Bharatheeyuda. With over 200 films to his credit, he collaborated with notable directors such as Dasari Narayana Rao on Sardar Paparayudu, K Viswanath, Bapu on Sri Rama Rajyam, and Jandhyala on Mudda Mandaram and Nalugu Sthambhalata.

Rao was a crucial part of many of legendary director K Vishwanath‘s classics, including Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathimuthyam, Subhalekha, Sutradharulu, Seethamaalakshmi, Sruthilayalu, Sirivennela, Subhasankalpam, and Swarabhishekam. He won three Nandi film awards for his editing work on Vishwanath’s Saptapadi, Sagara Sangamam, and Subhasankalpam.

Rao had a close working relationship with production houses such as Poornodaya and Vijaya Madhavi Productions.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 11:49 IST
