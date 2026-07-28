Actor Pavala Shyamala dies weeks after being turned away by hospital and found on streets

Weeks after she was reportedly turned away by a hospital and subsequently found wandering the streets of Hyderabad, veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala died at Osmania General Hospital in Telangana’s capital city on Tuesday, July 28. She was 75 and reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Shyamala had been battling heart-related illnesses for quite some time. According to Deccan Chronicle, her last rites will be held later today. Ever since the news of her demise surfaced, fans of Shyamala have been sharing condolence posts on social media, remembering their beloved actor.

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“RIP Pavala Shyamala garu. A legend who gave us countless laughs. Thank you for the unforgettable memories,” one netizen wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another user noted, “It is heartbreaking to hear the news that Pavala Shyamala garu, who carved a unique niche for herself in theatre and cinema and entertained audiences, is no more. May she attain eternal liberation in Shiva.”

Back in May, Shyamala’s name had resurfaced in the public domain after quite some time, following her being found wandering the streets. According to The Siasat Daily, on May 15, she approached a private hospital in Kukatpally seeking treatment. However, she was allegedly sent away as she did not have enough money for the treatment.

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The hospital arranged a cab to sent her home, but she was reportedly abandoned by the cab driver midway. A few passersby noticed the veteran actor wandering the streets in a confused state and informed the police. She was subsequently shifted to the RK Foundation. After learning about her condition, Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman and movie producer Dil Raju stepped in to ensure adequate medical treatment for her.

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According to Gulte, she faced severe health issues and financial struggles during her final years. Her daughter was also ill, which further complicated their lives. Shyamala died in the early hours of Tuesday.

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About Pavala Shyamala

Born in 1951 in Amaravati, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, Pavala Shyamala (née Neti Shyamala) began her acting career as a stage artiste before making her Telugu film debut with director Jandhyala’s Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Babai Abbai (1985). Shyamala rose to fame with her performance in K Viswanath’s Swarnakamalam (1988), starring Venkatesh and Bhanupriya.

She earned the name “Pavala” after her character in Puri Jagannadh’s Andhrawala (2004). She is also known for her performances in movies such as Khadgam (2002), Varsham (2004), and Golimaar (2010).

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Disclaimer: This article is a news report covering personal hardship, health struggles, and sensitive life events for informational purposes only. It does not constitute professional medical, legal, or financial advice.