KGF actor Krishna G Rao passes away

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao, who is known for his role as a blind man in KGF Chapter 1, passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday at the age of 70. The actor was at a relative’s house when he complained of a breathing issue and was rushed to the hospital. He was admitted to ICU for a lung infection, according to reports.

The official handle of KGF film expressed their condolences on social media. The statement read, “Condolences from Hombale film team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Thatha by KGF fans. Om Shanti (sic).”

The film’s scene where Krishna warns a villain to not step into the way of Rocky Bhai (Yash) remains one of the high moments of the film, and it has become part of memes and pop culture. Here’s the scene:

Though Krishna shot to fame only after KGF, he was in the industry for decades doing small roles and assistant director. After KGF, he played the titular role in an upcoming Kannada film, titled Nano Narayanappa.

The trailer of the film was released a few months ago.

He played the role of an aging supporting actor who is in dire need of money for the hospital treatment of his wife.