Veteran film publicity designer Eswar passes away

Veteran film publicity and poster designer Eswar aka Kosana Eswara Rao passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday at his residence in Chennai. He was 84.

Hailing from Palakollu of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Eswar began his career assisting artist Ketha. Later, he established his publicity designing company Eswar in Chennai.

Legendary director Babu’s Sakshi (1967) was the first movie of Eswar as a film publicity designer, and he remained active until 2000. His last movie as a publicity designer was Devullu. In a career spanning 40 years, Eswar worked in over 2600 movies in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Eswar received the Nandi award in 2011. (Photo: PR Handout) Eswar received the Nandi award in 2011. (Photo: PR Handout)

Eswar received the Nandi award in 2011 for his book titled Cinema Poster. In addition, the Andhra Pradesh government recognized his contribution towards cinema with the prestigious Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2015.

Eswar is survived by his wife Varalakshmi, two sons and two daughters.