Veteran film director Tatineni Rama Rao passes away

Veteran Telugu film director Tatineni Rama Rao passed away at a private hospital in Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 84. He is survived by wife Jayashree, children Chamundeswari, Naga Suseela, and Ajay.

Actor Anupam Kher condoled his death on Twitter. “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar!! He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti!” he wrote.

T Rama Rao started his career in the film industry as an assistant director and made his directorial debut with Navarathri (1966), starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Savitri in the lead roles. He directed more than 65 films in Telugu and Hindi. His directorial credits in Telugu include blockbusters such as Brahmachari (1966), Manchi Mitrulu (1969), Jeevana Tarangalu (1973), Dorababu (1974), Yamagola (1977), Anuraga Devatha (1982), Pachchani Kapuram (1985), etc.

He remade Yamagola in Hindi with the title Lok Parlok, starring Jeetendra and Jayaprada. In Hindi, he directed superhits such as Judaai (1980), Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye (1983), Nache Mayuri (1986), Insaf Ki Pukar (1987) and Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988), etc.