Veteran cinematographer V Jayaram dies of Covid-19 complications

Veteran Telugu cinematographer V Jayaram passed away on Thursday evening due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.
His work credits include films in Telugu and Malayalam. He worked as a cinematographer in films starring Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Suresh Gopi.
He frequently collaborated with director K Raghavendra Rao, including films such as Pelli Sandadi, Paradesi, Iddaru Mithrulu, and Pandurangadu. His first movie as a cinematographer was Chiranjeevi-starrer Chiranjeevi.
He also won awards for Sri Shirdi Saibaba Mahathyam and Mammootty’s 1921.
