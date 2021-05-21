scorecardresearch
Friday, May 21, 2021
Veteran cinematographer V Jayaram dies of Covid-19 complications

V Jayaram dies of Covid-19 complications on Thursday. He is best remembered for his work with director K Raghavendra Rao.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
May 21, 2021 12:56:48 pm
Cinematographer V JayaramV Jayaram was 70. (Photo: YouTube/Leo Entertainment's screengrab)

Veteran Telugu cinematographer V Jayaram passed away on Thursday evening due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

His work credits include films in Telugu and Malayalam. He worked as a cinematographer in films starring Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Suresh Gopi.

He frequently collaborated with director K Raghavendra Rao, including films such as Pelli Sandadi, Paradesi, Iddaru Mithrulu, and Pandurangadu. His first movie as a cinematographer was Chiranjeevi-starrer Chiranjeevi.

He also won awards for Sri Shirdi Saibaba Mahathyam and Mammootty’s 1921.

