Monday, July 26, 2021
Veteran actress Jayanthi passes away at 76

Senior actress Jayanthi passed away on Monday in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments. She was 76.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
July 26, 2021 10:33:00 am
JayanthiJayanthi was 76. (Photo: rameshlaus/Twitter)

Veteran actress Jayanthi passed away on Monday in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments. She was 76. She made her full-fledged acting debut with the Kannada movie Jenu Goodu in 1963 and has more than 500 movies to her credit as an actor in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries.

She is one of the rare actors in the down South to feature in the films of major superstars. She portrayed major characters in notable number of movies, which were led by actors NT Ramarao, MG Ramachandra, Raj Kumar and Rajinikanth, etc.

Her work in superhits like Pedarayudu, Swathi Kiranam, Kodama Simham, Justice Chowdary and Kondaveeti Simham brought her recognition among the Telugu audiences.

