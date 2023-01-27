scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna passes away at 86

Jamuna passed away at her residence in Hyderabad. She starred in more than 150 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Actor JamunaJamuna was 86.

Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna passed away on Friday at her residence in Hyderabad due to age-related ailments. She was 86.

Born on August 30, 1936, in Hampi, she completed her school education in Duggirala of Guntur. She started her acting career with stage performances and made her screen debut with Puttillu in 1952. Her breakout performance was Missamma (1955).

In her acting career, Jamuna featured in more than 150 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi and starred as the female lead opposite the cinema legends such as NT Ramarao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna Ghattamaneni, Shobhan Babu, Krishnam Raju among others.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The veteran stalwart is famous and fondly known as Satyabhama among the Telugu audiences for her performance as Satyabhama in Srikrishna Thulabharam. Her blockbusters include Pandanti Kapuram, Gundamma Katha, Mooga Manasulu, and Gulebakavali Katha, Ramudu Bheemudu, Poola Rangadu, to name a few.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
Lessons from Covid: Jharkhand’s first survey of migrants
Lessons from Covid: Jharkhand’s first survey of migrants

In her political stint, Jamuna served as a Member of Parliament in 1989 from Rajamahendravaram.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 10:30 IST
Next Story

Delhi likely to receive light rainfall on Sunday, temperature sees a dip

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close