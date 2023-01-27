Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna passes away at 86

Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna passed away on Friday at her residence in Hyderabad due to age-related ailments. She was 86.

Born on August 30, 1936, in Hampi, she completed her school education in Duggirala of Guntur. She started her acting career with stage performances and made her screen debut with Puttillu in 1952. Her breakout performance was Missamma (1955).

In her acting career, Jamuna featured in more than 150 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi and starred as the female lead opposite the cinema legends such as NT Ramarao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna Ghattamaneni, Shobhan Babu, Krishnam Raju among others.

The veteran stalwart is famous and fondly known as Satyabhama among the Telugu audiences for her performance as Satyabhama in Srikrishna Thulabharam. Her blockbusters include Pandanti Kapuram, Gundamma Katha, Mooga Manasulu, and Gulebakavali Katha, Ramudu Bheemudu, Poola Rangadu, to name a few.

In her political stint, Jamuna served as a Member of Parliament in 1989 from Rajamahendravaram.