Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki hospitalised in Chennai

Sowcar Janaki has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki, who has acted in more than 400 films across South Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, due to health complications.

News of Sowcar Janaki’s hospitalisation prompted members of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) to visit her and enquire about her health. President Nassar, along with actors Soundararaja and Hemachandran, met the veteran actor at the hospital.

Sowcar Janaki made her film debut with LV Prasad’s 1950 Telugu film Shavukaru. She entered Tamil cinema two years later with TR Sundaram’s Valayapathi, followed by her Kannada debut in Devakannika in 1954.