Venky Mama box office collection: Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya’s film earns Rs 30.5 crore worldwide

Venky Mama, starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya, is being lapped up by the audience. It seems the real life uncle-nephew’s charm is working on-screen as well. Released on December 13, the film has collected Rs 30.5 crore worldwide.

Suresh Production tweeted, “BIGGEST FAMILY BLOCKBUSTER” Earlier, the production house also thanked the audience for their love.

Not just the audience, Venky Mama is receiving love from filmmakers and actors. Director Anil Raviudi and Shiva Nirvana praised the film. In a tweet, Venky Mama director Bobby shared a photo featuring himself with Venkatesh, Chaitanya, Anil Ravipudi and Shiva Nirvana.

He wrote, “Thank you @AnilRavipudi bro and @ShivaNirvana bro for liking and supporting our movie! Happy to have continued the success streak with our heroes after your blockbusters with them.”

Talking about the film, Venkatesh said it was a dream project of his father and filmmaker Ramanaidu. “Working on this project has given me a lot of good memories. I loved working on the film with Chaitanya. It was my father Ramanaidu’s wish to make a film with Rana Daggubati, Chaitu and me but the idea could not materialise back then. Venky Mama has a lot of depth in terms of its content. It is a complete commercial package. I am happy the way it has shaped up,” the actor said.

Chaitanya, who is seen in a new avatar in the film, had earlier admitted that he will credit the film’s success to the filmmaker and his uncle Venkatesh.

“If the film turns out to be a hit, I will give my uncles Venkatesh and Suresh Babu, and director Bobby entire credit for it,” Chay said.

Apart from Chaitanya and Venkatesh, the film stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput in pivotal roles.

