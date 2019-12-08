Venky Mama trailer: Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya promise a potboiler

Venky Mama is helmed KS Ravindra. Venky Mama is helmed KS Ravindra.

The much-anticipated trailer of KS Ravindra directorial Venky Mama, starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles, was unveiled by the makers at a pre-release event held in Telangana on Saturday.

The trailer promises a potboiler with a good dose of emotions, comedy, romance and action. The chemistry between Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya is the icing on the cake. Venky Mama also features Payal Rajput of RX100 fame. She plays the love interest of Venkatesh.

Judging by the trailer, Venky Mama seems to revolve around the inseparable bond of an uncle and his nephew. Venkatesh essays a character named Military Naidu who believes that the Army and farmers are the strong pillars of Indian society. Naga Chaitanya plays Karthik who, seemingly, joins the Army for the sake of his uncle.

Venky Mama also stars Raashi Khanna, Prakash Raj and Nassar. The movie is scheduled to hit screens on December 13.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd