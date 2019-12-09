Venky Mama is a very emotional film: S Thaman

Venky Mama is set to release on December 13. (Photo: Thaman/Twitter) Venky Mama is set to release on December 13. (Photo: Thaman/Twitter)

Music composer S Thaman revealed that he was blown away by the performances of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in upcoming film Venky Mama. While the teasers and posters suggest that it is a fun family entertainer, Thaman, during a media interaction in Hyderabad, said the audience will be moved to tears after watching the film.

Excerpts from the interaction:

Q. It seems you have been trying to redefine your career. How are things coming along?

I understood that I was repeating my scripts and sounds. So, I took a break after Sarrainodu. In that one and half years, I did a self-assessment. It was a very good break as I also played a lot of cricket and travelled. After coming back with Mahanubhavudu, my journey has been completely different.

Q. How do you respond to criticism?

I am active on Twitter and I interact with my followers. That’s how I usually get feedback about my work. We have to balance both compliments and criticism. I keep working to satisfy the audience. The scripts of the films that I have been working on are quite good. If the scripts are good then automatically the songs would be good too. It’s as simple as that.

Q. Do you insist on a bound script before you start working on a project?

First, we need to catch the main emotion of the script. And for that, we need to hear the narration at least two or three times. Only then I can understand what I want from a lyricist and how should I connect a song in the second half to a situation in the first half. For scripts like Venky Mama, I simply follow the requirements of the director. Moreover, a script is the brainchild of a director, so I prefer to follow the instincts of a director.

Q. Tell us about Venky Mama’s script.

Venky Mama is a very emotional film, something the audience hasn’t seen as yet. The film moved me even when I saw it in the editing room without re-recording and dubbing.

Q. What did you think about the film after watching it?

Venky garu (Venkatesh) and Chay (Naga Chaitanya) have done a fantastic job in the movie. Both have competed with each other in delivering solid performances. This film is the product of a great team effort. You will see it on December 13.

Q. Do you enjoy scoring retro-style songs?

I was born in the ’80s and I grew up on the music of Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. I am aware of the musical culture of that period. So composing the retro-like tunes indeed gives me immense pleasure. I have composed a retro-style tune with all live instruments for Disco Raja. I did not use any electronic instruments for that number. Also, it’s very hard to bring that retro feel and quality through digital output.

