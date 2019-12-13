Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019
Venky Mama movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya film opens to mixed reviews

Venky Mama movie review and release live updates: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Venky Mama, starring Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Sampath Raj and Rao Ramesh among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Updated: December 13, 2019 4:14:27 pm
Venky Mama Venky Mama movie release live updates: Naga Chaitanya joins hands with uncle Venkatesh.

Starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles, Venky Mama hits the theaters today. Directed by KS Ravindra, the film’s plot centers around the relationship shared by an uncle and nephew. Since the two stars share this relationship in real-life as well, it will be interesting to see how that relationship translates on screen. Venky Mama also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput.

Venky Mama’s trailer promises to deliver a potboiler that will entertain the audience. Here, Venkatesh plays Venky who believes that the armed forces are the strong pillars of our society, and Naga Chaitanya plays Karthik who joins the Army for the sake of his uncle.

In 2019, Venkatesh has appeared in F2 – Fun and Frustration and Naga Chaitanya has worked in Majili. Venky Mama film marks their first on-screen collaboration.

Talking about working with uncle Venkatesh in Venky Mama, Naga Chaitanya said, “Venky mama and I are very quiet and reserved in real life. We do not talk much, but we share a close bond. When it comes to the film, our characters are extremely contrasting to our reality. For me, it took around ten days to become my character in front of him as I have maintained discipline and respect for 30 years of my life. I was a bit tensed. Also, the childhood memories that I share with Venky mama helped me to create the emotional layer in the film. When the audience sees the film, they will feel the bond.”

    16:14 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'Perfect commercial entertainer'

    According to Twitter user @UrstrulyBLR, “#VenkateshDaggubati show all the way..@chay_akkineni Fits in his role..mama alludu scenes and bonding came out well @MusicThaman bgm was superb..elevated movie in a perfect way..Perfect commercial entertainer @dirbobby @SureshProdns.”

    15:42 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'My eyes are always on Venkatesh'

    @Neerooba tweeted, "Same here. No matter how many multi stater venkatesh sir does, my eyes are always on him. He justifies remakes, at the same time makes it difficult for other actors to imitate him. versatile #venkymama"

    14:51 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'Overall family entertainer'

    “#VenkyMama Movie is Good with emotional scenes between #venkatesh and #chaitanya..First 10 min in movie is highlight and BGM @MusicThaman keka..Overall Family Entertainner #VenkyMamaFromToday,” shared user @omkaromkar527 on Twitter.

    14:36 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Venky Mama: Audience review

    14:24 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Rana Daggubati sends his birthday wishes to uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati
    14:06 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Venky Mama: Audience verdict

    13:50 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'Strictly average'

    User @benny_speaks shared on Twitter, “#VictoryV just keeps getting energetic day by day & is at it once again in #VenkyMama His antics & chemistry with @chay_akkineni are a treat to watch.He owns this completely but is letdown by lethargic scenes & outdated narration. Couple of Songs & #Venky make it strictly AVERAGE.”

    13:34 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Naga Chaitanya on working with Venkatesh Daggubati

    In an exclusive interview with Indianexpress.com, Venky Mama lead actor, Naga Chaitanya, said, “It’s a blessing for any actor to work with Venkatesh”. He further added, “I have learned a lot. As a person, I observed how Venkatesh behaved on the sets. He is so happy and calm. For any actor, it’s important to maintain the calm. Also, he is positive. People say that he has no haters and no negativity around him. I learned about Venkatesh while working with him. So, I learned to be human and positive from him.“

    Read more | Naga Chaitanya: It’s a blessing for any actor to work with Venkatesh

    13:16 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Venky Mama co-star Raashi Khanna wishes Venkatest Daggubati
    13:02 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'Another super hit'

    “#VenkyMama Review. Good Screenplay. Good First Half. Good songs. Interval Fight 👌👌. Second Half - Good one. Emotional at Times. Good Background Music. Another Super Hit for both #VictoryVenkatesh  and @chay_akkineni @SureshProdns @dirbobby,” posted user @LavaKumar4u on Twitter.

    12:46 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'Perfect blockbuster'

    “So the final review ....good 1st half and very good second half ....overall perfect blockbuster .....venky at his best ....chemistry between venky and chai is highlight ...songs super on screen good fun good action good emotion ....victory is on fire #venkymama,” posted user @yousuf95342186 on Twitter.

    12:35 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'Unmemorable flick'

    Twitter user @maverix111 tweeted, "Outdated themes, mediocre making- with many a “classics” under his belt. wonder how!! Mama-Alludu kinsmanship alone can’t save this unmemorable flick. Doesn’t leave any impact except the part that unintentionally makes it funny. #VenkyMama wasted opportunity for both families"

    12:09 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Anil Ravipudi on Venky Mama

    "@dirbobby Daling..... Good luck... All the best to the whole team of #VenkyMama. I hope this will be a blockbuster....," Anil Ravipudi said via Twitter.

    11:50 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    On the fence about watching Venky Mama? Watch the trailer of Venkatesh's film

    11:26 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Kajal Aggarwal wishes Venkatesh Daggubati on his birthday
    11:10 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    WATCH: Fans celebrate the release of Venky Mama
    10:48 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Fans get ready for Venky Mama

    Fans in Hyderabad make a beeline to catch the early shows of Venky Mama

    10:30 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Mahesh Babu wishes Venkatesh Daggubati
    10:16 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Hemant Madhukar on Venky Mama

    Director Hemant Madhukar praised the performances of the lead actors in Venky Mama on Twitter. He said, “watched #VenkyMama it's very entertaining at the same time made me emotionally invole in d film. Excellent performances by #VictoryVenkatesh Garu and @chay_akkineni.Thumbs up to @dirbobby and congratulations to #vishwaprasad @vivekkuchibotla and entire team.”

    10:01 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'Good climax'

    “#VenkyMama My review 3.75/5 first half brilliant Venky mama comedy irrgadesadu and second half good  emotional scenes between chay and Venky mama pure soul of movie climax lo tears pakka good climax 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#VenkyMamaFromTomorrow  @SureshProdns #VenkyMamaFromDec13th,” shared user @Chandrak1Chandu on Twitter. 

    09:43 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Hyderabad gears up for Venky Mama

    Fans in Hyderabad have put cutouts of actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya to mark the release of Venky Mama. 

    09:28 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'Venky stands out'

    According to user @Telugu360, “First half is  watchable , second half goes haywire with over the top army episodes and old school sentiments. Venky stands out with his performance.”

    09:13 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Forced Emotional Scenes

    User @THEPANIPURI shared on Twitter, “#VenkyMama Review-"Mama Alludu Disappoints" ud83dudc49We are Going with 2.5/5 Positives: ud83dudc49#VenkateshDaggubati ud83dudc49First Half. Negatives: ud83dudc49Second Half ud83dudc49Forced Emotional Scenes ud83dudc49Army Scenes.”

    08:59 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    'Above average first half'

    User @CensorReports rated the movie 2.75 out of 5. “#VenkyMama Review: Not a great movie for the Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya combination. Above Average 1st half, average 2nd half. @CensorReports Rating: 2.75/5m,” they shared on Twitter.

    08:43 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Venky Mama: Fan review

    “#VenkyMama perfect package of emotions and comedy .. real bonding of mama ..alludu @chay_akkineni translated seamlessly on screen @dirbobby handled it well ..finally good role for @starlingpayal & @RaashiKhanna cute @SureshProdns @vivekkuchibotla  congrats,” shared user @chakrireview on Twitter.

    08:28 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Akhil Akkineni on Venky Mama

    Akhil Akkineni posted on Twitter, @@Wishing victory venky mama and my silent killer brother @chay_akkineni all the best for their big release tomorrow ! Rock it guys ... #venkymama for the win@

    The music of Venky Mama has been composed by S Thaman. He earlier told indianexpress.com, "Venky Mama is a very emotional film, something the audience hasn’t seen as yet. The film moved me even when I saw it in the editing room without re-recording and dubbing."

    He added, "Venky garu (Venkatesh) and Chay (Naga Chaitanya) have done a fantastic job in the movie. Both have competed with each other in delivering solid performances. This film is the product of a great team effort."

