Venky Mama movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya film opens to mixed reviews

Venky Mama movie release live updates: Naga Chaitanya joins hands with uncle Venkatesh. Venky Mama movie release live updates: Naga Chaitanya joins hands with uncle Venkatesh.

Starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles, Venky Mama hits the theaters today. Directed by KS Ravindra, the film’s plot centers around the relationship shared by an uncle and nephew. Since the two stars share this relationship in real-life as well, it will be interesting to see how that relationship translates on screen. Venky Mama also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput.

Venky Mama’s trailer promises to deliver a potboiler that will entertain the audience. Here, Venkatesh plays Venky who believes that the armed forces are the strong pillars of our society, and Naga Chaitanya plays Karthik who joins the Army for the sake of his uncle.

In 2019, Venkatesh has appeared in F2 – Fun and Frustration and Naga Chaitanya has worked in Majili. Venky Mama film marks their first on-screen collaboration.

Talking about working with uncle Venkatesh in Venky Mama, Naga Chaitanya said, “Venky mama and I are very quiet and reserved in real life. We do not talk much, but we share a close bond. When it comes to the film, our characters are extremely contrasting to our reality. For me, it took around ten days to become my character in front of him as I have maintained discipline and respect for 30 years of my life. I was a bit tensed. Also, the childhood memories that I share with Venky mama helped me to create the emotional layer in the film. When the audience sees the film, they will feel the bond.”