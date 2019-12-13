Venky Mama movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya film opens to mixed reviews

Starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles, Venky Mama hits the theaters today. Directed by KS Ravindra, the film’s plot centers around the relationship shared by an uncle and nephew. Since the two stars share this relationship in real-life as well, it will be interesting to see how that relationship translates on screen. Venky Mama also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput.
Venky Mama’s trailer promises to deliver a potboiler that will entertain the audience. Here, Venkatesh plays Venky who believes that the armed forces are the strong pillars of our society, and Naga Chaitanya plays Karthik who joins the Army for the sake of his uncle.
In 2019, Venkatesh has appeared in F2 – Fun and Frustration and Naga Chaitanya has worked in Majili. Venky Mama film marks their first on-screen collaboration.
Talking about working with uncle Venkatesh in Venky Mama, Naga Chaitanya said, “Venky mama and I are very quiet and reserved in real life. We do not talk much, but we share a close bond. When it comes to the film, our characters are extremely contrasting to our reality. For me, it took around ten days to become my character in front of him as I have maintained discipline and respect for 30 years of my life. I was a bit tensed. Also, the childhood memories that I share with Venky mama helped me to create the emotional layer in the film. When the audience sees the film, they will feel the bond.”
Highlights
According to Twitter user @UrstrulyBLR, “#VenkateshDaggubati show all the way..@chay_akkineni Fits in his role..mama alludu scenes and bonding came out well @MusicThaman bgm was superb..elevated movie in a perfect way..Perfect commercial entertainer @dirbobby @SureshProdns.”
@Neerooba tweeted, "Same here. No matter how many multi stater venkatesh sir does, my eyes are always on him. He justifies remakes, at the same time makes it difficult for other actors to imitate him. versatile #venkymama"
“#VenkyMama Movie is Good with emotional scenes between #venkatesh and #chaitanya..First 10 min in movie is highlight and BGM @MusicThaman keka..Overall Family Entertainner #VenkyMamaFromToday,” shared user @omkaromkar527 on Twitter.
Watch:
Watch:
User @benny_speaks shared on Twitter, “#VictoryV just keeps getting energetic day by day & is at it once again in #VenkyMama His antics & chemistry with @chay_akkineni are a treat to watch.He owns this completely but is letdown by lethargic scenes & outdated narration. Couple of Songs & #Venky make it strictly AVERAGE.”
In an exclusive interview with Indianexpress.com, Venky Mama lead actor, Naga Chaitanya, said, “It’s a blessing for any actor to work with Venkatesh”. He further added, “I have learned a lot. As a person, I observed how Venkatesh behaved on the sets. He is so happy and calm. For any actor, it’s important to maintain the calm. Also, he is positive. People say that he has no haters and no negativity around him. I learned about Venkatesh while working with him. So, I learned to be human and positive from him.“
Read more | Naga Chaitanya: It’s a blessing for any actor to work with Venkatesh
“#VenkyMama Review. Good Screenplay. Good First Half. Good songs. Interval Fight 👌👌. Second Half - Good one. Emotional at Times. Good Background Music. Another Super Hit for both #VictoryVenkatesh and @chay_akkineni @SureshProdns @dirbobby,” posted user @LavaKumar4u on Twitter.
“So the final review ....good 1st half and very good second half ....overall perfect blockbuster .....venky at his best ....chemistry between venky and chai is highlight ...songs super on screen good fun good action good emotion ....victory is on fire #venkymama,” posted user @yousuf95342186 on Twitter.
Twitter user @maverix111 tweeted, "Outdated themes, mediocre making- with many a “classics” under his belt. wonder how!! Mama-Alludu kinsmanship alone can’t save this unmemorable flick. Doesn’t leave any impact except the part that unintentionally makes it funny. #VenkyMama wasted opportunity for both families"
"@dirbobby Daling..... Good luck... All the best to the whole team of #VenkyMama. I hope this will be a blockbuster....," Anil Ravipudi said via Twitter.
Fans in Hyderabad make a beeline to catch the early shows of Venky Mama
Director Hemant Madhukar praised the performances of the lead actors in Venky Mama on Twitter. He said, “watched #VenkyMama it's very entertaining at the same time made me emotionally invole in d film. Excellent performances by #VictoryVenkatesh Garu and @chay_akkineni.Thumbs up to @dirbobby and congratulations to #vishwaprasad @vivekkuchibotla and entire team.”
“#VenkyMama My review 3.75/5 first half brilliant Venky mama comedy irrgadesadu and second half good emotional scenes between chay and Venky mama pure soul of movie climax lo tears pakka good climax 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#VenkyMamaFromTomorrow @SureshProdns #VenkyMamaFromDec13th,” shared user @Chandrak1Chandu on Twitter.
Fans in Hyderabad have put cutouts of actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya to mark the release of Venky Mama.
According to user @Telugu360, “First half is watchable , second half goes haywire with over the top army episodes and old school sentiments. Venky stands out with his performance.”
User @THEPANIPURI shared on Twitter, “#VenkyMama Review-"Mama Alludu Disappoints" ud83dudc49We are Going with 2.5/5 Positives: ud83dudc49#VenkateshDaggubati ud83dudc49First Half. Negatives: ud83dudc49Second Half ud83dudc49Forced Emotional Scenes ud83dudc49Army Scenes.”
User @CensorReports rated the movie 2.75 out of 5. “#VenkyMama Review: Not a great movie for the Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya combination. Above Average 1st half, average 2nd half. @CensorReports Rating: 2.75/5m,” they shared on Twitter.
“#VenkyMama perfect package of emotions and comedy .. real bonding of mama ..alludu @chay_akkineni translated seamlessly on screen @dirbobby handled it well ..finally good role for @starlingpayal & @RaashiKhanna cute @SureshProdns @vivekkuchibotla congrats,” shared user @chakrireview on Twitter.
Akhil Akkineni posted on Twitter, @@Wishing victory venky mama and my silent killer brother @chay_akkineni all the best for their big release tomorrow ! Rock it guys ... #venkymama for the win@