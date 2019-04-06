Venky Mama first look features Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh

Majili actor Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in the film Venky Mama alongside Venkatesh. The makers unveiled the first poster of the film on Saturday.

The film’s director KS Ravindra (Bobby) took to Twitter to share first look poster and wrote, “Happy Ugadi guys. On this auspicious day, I’m Proud to present you the first look of this most awaited combination. Have a great year ahead.”

Venky Mama’s first poster shows Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh sitting on sacks in front of a rural setup. It also leaves hints that the film is going to have some element related to the army. According to sources, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in an army officer’s role.

The film’s first schedule took place on the banks of Godavari of Rajahmundry and the next schedule will commence from April 8 in Hyderabad. The makers are planning to complete the shoot by July.

Produced by Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad under Suresh Productions and People Media Factory banners, Venky Mama also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will also be seen next in a new project helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. UV Creations is all set to bankroll this yet-to-be-titled flick.