Venky Mama first look: Daggubati Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya film sets a festive mood

The first look video of the much-anticipated film Venky Mama starring Daggubati Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles was unveiled on Tuesday on the occasion of Dussehra. Chay took to Twitter to share the first glimpse and wrote, “Here’s the Venky Mama first glimpse. Dusshera wishes to you all.”

The film’s music director Thaman S also shared the teaser video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Our very own mama-alludu is here to rock. What a movie director Bobby, love U. Thanks for making me part of this awesome Venky Mama.”

Going by the teaser of Venky Mama, it’s evident that the film is going to be an out-and-out entertainer filled with funny antics of both the lead actors. In this 38-second long clip, the chemistry and the hilarious histrionics between Venky and Chay are the major highlights besides the colourful visuals by Prasad Murella. In a way, the colour tone set by DoP Prasad Murella gives the mood of the festival celebrations to the viewer’s mind. On the other hand, Venkatesh is shown as the Guru kind of uncle who teaches the ABCD of everything to his son-in-law Chay, throughout the video. Despite having all these plus points, the Venky Mama first glimpse fails to show its female leads Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput.

Jointly produced by Daggubati Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad under Suresh Productions and People Media Factory banners respectively, Venky Mama has been directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby). The film’s team is presently busy shooting a song in a specially erected set in Ramoji Film City.

On the work front, Venkatesh has Telugu remake of Bollywood hit De De Pyaar De in his kitty and Naga Chaitanya is busy with the shoot of the yet-to-be-titled film under the direction of Sekhar Kammula.