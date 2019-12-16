Venky Mama box office collection: Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya film earns Rs 45 crore worldwide

Venky Mama earned 45 crores worldwide. Venky Mama earned 45 crores worldwide.

Venky Mama is unstoppable at the box office. The audience is showering love on the family entertainer, starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. The film has collected Rs 45 crore worldwide in just three days.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#VenkyMama grosses a huge ₹ 45 Crs at the WW Box Office in 3 days..”

Director Anil Ravipudi, in a special post-release interview with Venky Mama cast, tagged the film as a “mass village, fun” film. Ravipudi said he was excited and happy to see the audience’s reaction to the film.

“We worked on the film with a lot of positivity. For me, I continued with the energy that F2 brought to me. For Chaitanya, it is his second hit this year after Majili,” Venkatesh said.

Venky Mama’s story revolves around an uncle and nephew. Interestingly, real-life uncle-nephew Venkatesh and Chaitanya have played the roles.

Venkatesh had earlier shared, “Working on this project has given me a lot of good memories. I loved working on the film with Chaitanya. It was my father Ramanaidu’s wish to make a film with Rana Daggubati, Chaitu and me but the idea could not materialise back then. Venky Mama has a lot of depth in terms of its content. It is a complete commercial package. I am happy the way it has shaped up.”

Naga Chaitanya promised that the audience would feel his real bond with Venkatesh on the silver screen too. ” The childhood memories that I share with Venky mama helped me to create the emotional layer in the film. When the audience sees the film, they will feel the bond,” Chaitanya said.

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh, Venky Mama also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput.

The film released on December 13.

