Venky Atluri on Rang De: Keerthy Suresh, Nithiin aced their characters

Director Venky Atluri, who is best known for helming Tholiprema and Mr. Majnu is all set to entertain theatre-goers with his third directorial venture, Rang De. With music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by PC Sreeram, the film stars Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Ahead of the film’s release on March 26, Venky Atluri interacted with the media and shared his thoughts. Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

How did the idea of Rang De materialize?

Instead of tapping into larger-than-life characters, I wanted to make a film on family emotions with the boy-next-door. The idea of Rang De began there.

Tell us about the basic plotline of the movie?

The lead characters are neighbours in the movie, and the story depicts their love-hate relationship. What happens when their relationship as frenemies reach to the point of their marriage is the basic storyline of the film.



Why call it Rang De?

We say that each colour in the rainbow represents an emotion. Our film also has so many emotions to offer, and so does the title Rang De. Comedy in the first half and the emotional journey in the second-half will remain the major highlights of the movie.



Tell us about your working experience with Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh?

I and Nithiin have known each other for the past 15 years. So, I felt very comfortable working with him. When it comes to Keerthy Suresh, I was a little bit nervous as she has found great fame with Mahanati. But to my surprise, she created a friendly atmosphere on the sets.

Nithiin and Keerthy both strongly believed in the story and aced their respective roles.

How was it working with legendary PC Sreeram?

I never imagined that I would work with him. He asked me for the bound script in English to make sure that he gets an idea of the scenes. He said he really liked it. When he is on the sets, no one will be seen relaxing from their work. That’s how we completed the filming of Rang De just in 64 days.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

My next movie will be jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sithara Entertainments.