Venkatesh-Varun Tej’s F3 gets a release date

Telugu multi-starrer F3, featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej Konidela, is all set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Announcing the film’s release date, Venkatesh tweeted, “Triple the fun coming your way! #F3Movie Laugh Riot Express Starts in Theatres from FEB 25th, 2022.”

Producers Sri Venkateswara Creations also took to social media and wrote, “Co-Bros are Back again. This Time with Triple Fun & Unlimited Hungama. #F3Movie Laugh Riot Express Starts in Theatres from FEB 25th, 2022.”

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil and Sonal Chauhan. The makers are currently canning crucial sequences of the film in Hyderabad.

F3 is bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations’ Harshith Reddy and Dil Raju.

On the work front, Venkatesh has Drushyam 2 and an OTT project Rana Naidu with Rana Daggubati in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Varun Tej’s Ghani is slated for a release on December 3.