Venkatesh turns 60: Birthday wishes pour in for Narappa actor

Venkatesh is celebrating his 60th birthday today. (Photo: Venkatesh/Facebook)

Telugu actor Daggubati Venkatesh, popularly known as just Venkatesh, is celebrating his 60th birthday today. In his career of more than 30 years, he has given numerous commercial and critical successes.

Venkatesh debuted as a lead actor in 1986’s Kaliyuga Pandavulu opposite Khushbu Sundar. His performance in the film was appreciated and got him a Nandi Special Jury Award. The actor was last seen in 2019’s action-comedy Venky Mama. He will appear in actioner Naarappa next year.

Venkatesh’s peers in the film industry as well as fans have been sharing birthday wishes on social media sites.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Dearest @VenkyMama, Happy Birthday! am always delighted at how you are as fun loving as you are profound & spiritual! Your #Narappa looks intense and makes a strong impact! May you have a great year ahead & savor another memorable success!”

Dearest @VenkyMama Happy Birthday! 💐I am always delighted at how you are as fun loving as you are profound & spiritual! Your #Narappa looks intense and makes a strong impact! May you have a great year ahead & savor another memorable success! pic.twitter.com/swGaIBnByG — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 13, 2020

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, who worked with Venkatesh in 2012’s Bodyguard, wrote on Twitter, “Wishing many more happy returns of the day to ⁦the most positive person, dear ⁦@VenkyMama⁩ Garu ..have a wonderful year ahead sir #HBDVictoryVenkatesh.”

Actor Ram Pothineni tweeted, “Happy birthday to one of the most wonderful people I’ve met @VenkyMama! Wishing you good health & happiness andi. Love..#RAPO.”

Director Anil Ravipudi wrote, “There is no dull moment with @VenkyMama around. Every ride is a fun ride full of positivity. Happy Birthday sir. Let’s rock once again.”

