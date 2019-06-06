Venkatesh to star in De De Pyaar De Telugu remake: Producer Suresh Babu

Renowned Telugu production house Suresh Productions recently completed 55 years in the film industry. June 6 marks the birth anniversary of the studio’s founder and legendary producer Rama Naidu Daggubati. On the occasion, Suresh Babu Daggubati, the managing director of Suresh Productions, interacted with media.

The ace producer said, “Really, we should thank everybody – the Telugu people, all the artistes and technicians who were with us to make this company so successful. Running the production company for 55 years and still be relevant is not so easy. It is a blessing for us. If we have to stay in this place (entertainment) and be relevant for some more years, then we also have to do other things. What was a production company is now becoming a content, talent management and technology company. That’s the ecosystem Rana Daggubati and I are trying to put together. We will be a complete entertainment ecosystem. For that, we have been acquiring companies and getting partners. And, we are trying to take our stories all across.”

Talking about their production ventures, Suresh Babu said, “Presently, we are shooting Venky Mama in Kashmir. The pre-production of Hiranyakashyapa (starring Rana Daggubati) has been going on for almost three years and probably it will be India’s biggest film. We are also trying to make much more content than before. There will be more films coming from the Suresh Productions banner. We are also starting to make films in Tamil and Hindi. We have acquired the remake rights of De De Pyaar De. We have also planned films with directors Tharun Bhascker and Trinadha Rao Nakkina. These will have Venkatesh in the lead role. De De Pyaar De remake too will star Venkatesh.”

Suresh Productions recently presented Falaknuma Das. It’s latest production venture Oh! Baby starring Samantha Akkineni is all set to hit the screens on July 5.