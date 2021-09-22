Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati to star in Netflix show Rana Naidu

Tollywood actors Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati on Wednesday announced that they will star in a Netflix show titled Rana Naidu, which is the Telugu adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan.

“Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @VenkyMama and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other’s throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix (sic),” tweeted Rana Daggubati, while sharing the news.

Ray Donovan is a crime drama that revolves around a professional “fixer”, who can make any kind of problems disappear for the rich and influential in Los Angeles. The show ran for seven successful seasons since its inception in 2013.

“I’ve seen @RanaDaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor. But in Rana Naidu he better watch out. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix (sic),” he added.

Rana Naidu is a first of its kind effort of Netflix to strengthen its presence in regional languages. Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati are of the first stars of their stature to undertake such a long time commitment with the streaming giant.