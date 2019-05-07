Venkatesh not part of Vikram Vedha Telugu remake: Suresh Productions

Quashing all rumours about Venkatesh being a part of Tamil superhit Vikram Vedha’s Telugu remake, Suresh Productions issued a statement via Twitter on Tuesday. “There is no truth in reports doing rounds in media that Venkatesh Daggubati garu is doing Vikram Vedha Telugu remake. He is currently busy filming for Venky Mama. The next films will be announced shortly,” the statement read.

Earlier, it was reported that Venkatesh Daggubati and Nara Rohit have been roped in to play the lead roles in the movie being directed by VV Vinayak.

The 2017 original film, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, was directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and went on to become a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh, who was last seen in F2 – Fun and Frustration, is busy with his upcoming much-awaited film, Venky Mama, which also stars Majili actor Naga Chaitanya. The first look of the film was released on the occasion of Ugadi, earlier this year.

Produced by Suresh Babu and TG Vishwa Prasad under Suresh Productions and People Media Factory banners, Venky Mama also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput.