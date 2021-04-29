Venkatesh’s Narappa postponed amid Covid-19 surge

Narappa will not release on May 14 as announced earlier, said actor Venkatesh Daggubati on Thursday. It is the latest film to join the list of big-budget films that have been postponed in the light of skyrocketing cases of the coronavirus. “In lieu of the pandemic, #Narappa will not be releasing on May 14th . A new theatrical date will be announced once we overcome this unprecedented crisis. Stay safe (sic),” tweeted Venkatesh.

In an official statement attached to his tweet, Venkatesh further explained the rationale behind pushing back the release of the film. “Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed. We will bring Narappa to you just when the time is right… Until then, be safe, take care of yourself and stay strong. We will all get through this together (sic),” read the statement from the filmmakers.

Just a few days ago, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming film Acharya announced postponing its release. The film was supposed to release on May 13. The other films that were postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 infections are director Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, Nani’s Tuck Jagadish, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam. Small-budget films like Ishq, Telangana Devudu and Ek Mini Katha have also been delayed.

Narappa is the official remake of the Tamil hit Asuran. It is noteworthy that the 2019 film, directed by Vetri Maaran, starring Dhanush in the lead, won multiple National Awards, including best actor and best Tamil film earlier this year.

The Telugu remake is helmed by Srikanth Addala. Besides Venkatesh, the film also stars Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj among others.