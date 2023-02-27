Venkatesh heaps praise on Ram Charan at a wedding in the US: ‘All the awards go to Ram Charan’

Ram Charan is busy promoting RRR in the US, which is competing at the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. Amidst his busy schedule, he found some time to attend a wedding in the US, where another Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati was also in attendance.

At the wedding, Venkatesh was all praise for Ram Charan and said it’s the season of “Naatu Naatu”, and all awards go to Ram Charan only. A clip from the event is going viral on social media. In the video, Venkatesh said, “It’s Naatu Naatu time Mr Charan! All the awards go to Charan.” Ram Charan is seen blushing and thanked Venkatesh for his comments.

ALSO READ | RRR director SS Rajamouli is all smiles as he takes selfie with child actor Violet McGraw at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

Here’s the clip:

“All the Awards Goes to Mr. Charan” – @VenkyMama ❤️ FYI – Charan & Venkatesh gaaru Attended a Private Wedding Event in USA !!#ManOfMassesRamCharan @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/vdObZGXd0A — Trends RamCharan (@TweetRamCharan) February 26, 2023

On Saturday, Ram Charan was lauded by another celebrity on social media. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra group, on Twitter said that Ram Charan is a global star.

RRR and “Naatu Naatu” have become global sensations. The song, composed by MM Keeravani, has already won the Golden Globe award, and it has to be seen whether it will also win an Oscar, making RRR the first Indian movie to do so.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, a historical fiction, also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film has so far bagged many international awards other than Golden Globes like New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director, Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Awards, and Los Angeles Film Critics Association.