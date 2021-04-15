Venkatesh Daggubati wraps shoot for Drishyam 2’s Telugu version

April 15, 2021 1:15:37 pm
The filming for the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Drishyam 2 is going on at a brisk pace. The movie, which had its launch on March 2 with a customary puja, is already close to completion. On Thursday, the protagonist of the movie, Venkatesh Daggubati, wrapped up his portion of the shoot. The Malayalam Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, opened to a lot of acclaim on Amazon Prime earlier this year.
On Thursday, Suresh Productions, which is bankrolling the Telugu version of Drishyam 2, took to their Twitter handle to update the production status of the film. “@VenkyMama wraps his portion of the shoot for #Drishyam2,” they wrote and shared a photo of the film’s lead cast.
@VenkyMama wraps his portion of the shoot for #Drishyam2. #MeenaSagar #JeethuJoseph @aashirvadcine @antonypbvr @SureshProdns #RajkumarTheatres @anuprubens #SatheeshKurup pic.twitter.com/KOosjYOur4
Meena, Kruthika Jayakumar, Esther Anil, and Nadiya are reprising their respective roles from the first part of Telugu Drishyam. However, unlike the first iteration in Telugu, the franchise creator Jeethu Joseph himself is directing the second one.
Jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas and Suresh Babu Daggubati of Suresh Productions, the movie has Satheesh Kurup to handle the cinematography. Anup Rubens boarded this project to score the music.
On the work side, Venkatesh Daggubati has Narappa, a Telugu remake of National award-winning Asuran, and F3 with director Anil Ravipudi.
