Venkatesh Daggubati-Varun Tej’s F3 movie gets a new release date

Team F3 movie on Monday has announced a new release date with a new poster. The project will now hit the screens on May 27 instead of April. With the new release date, Venkatesh Daggubati-Varun Tej-starrer managed to avoid a clash with Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, which is releasing on April 29.
Revealing the new release date of F3, Sri Venkateswara Creations on Twitter wrote, “Kids, finish the tests. Adults, get ready for summer noise. Fixed a date for a fun picnic! No change in date Anymore! Most Awaited FUN Franchise #F3Movie ON MAY 27th.”
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 is a continuation of the super hit F2 movie, but with a different story. The film marks the second collaboration of Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej after F2. The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad and Sunil.
Presented by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, F3’s music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
