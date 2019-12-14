Venkatesh Daggubati on Venky Mama co-star Naga Chaitanya: He was always my favourite

Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh starrer Venky Mama released on December 13. Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh starrer Venky Mama released on December 13.

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati is sharing the silver screen with his nephew Naga Chaitanya in their latest release Venky Mama where they are shown to be sharing the same relationship. Directed by KS Ravindra, the film released on December 13. Venkatesh spoke about his experience of working with Chaitanya, the message of Venky Mama and his upcoming Asuran remake.

Q. Tell us about Venky Mama?

Working on this project has given me a lot of good memories. I loved working on the film with Chaitanya. It was my father Ramanaidu’s wish to make a film with Rana Daggubati, Chaitu and me but the idea could not materialise back then. Venky Mama has a lot of depth in terms of its content. It is a complete commercial package. I am happy the way it has shaped up.

Q. What kind of bonding do you share with Chaitanya?

Chaitu was always my favourite. As a kid, he was my roly-poly fellow. He was the cutest kid around. We all used to fight only to hug him (smiles). Now, the same kid has grown up, become an actor and in this film, he is sharing the screen space with me which was such a thrill.

He never thought of acting. In fact, none of us did but we have to thank the audience as they blessed us with their love. They accepted me with Kaliyuga Pandavulu. I had failures but I had confidence in the audience. Just like that, I see Chaitu growing up, doing good films and I am happy that he has accepted that every day is a learning and nothing comes overnight.

Q. Going by the film’s trailer, the story seems to be revolving around horoscope.

The film does have a horoscope angle to it but the story talks about love being the most important emotion in life. Basically, the film says that with love, affection and support of strong relationships, one can cross all the barriers, dangers and anything.

Q. Naga Chaitanya told us that it took him time to act in front of you. What is your comment on that?

Casually chatting at home and working on a film together is, of course, a different experience. Moreover, we had to act according to our scenes and the way our characters were designed. In the first couple of days, he was watching me and vice versa. We both are a little quiet on the sets. I think we also share our swag, the way we walk and the way we get lost in our own thoughts.

Q. Are you happy about your screen presence in the film?

Of course, there is a lot of screen-time for me. However, I also believe that more than screen time one should focus on getting good films. If we keep thinking about ourselves, we will never be able to do films. It is a very unhealthy way of thinking. We have to learn from the great superstars of yesteryears. We should only focus on justifying the story. If we cannot do that, we are failures.

Q. What is the status of your Asuran remake?

We are planning to begin the shoot from January. Looking for a summer release. I am very excited as it is a new kind of film for me. It is going to be challenging. And it is very emotional. It is a good chance for me to give something different to the audience.

