Venkatesh Daggubati lauds Rana Daggubati’s performance in Bheemla Nayak, congratulates Pawan Kalyan on ‘humongous success’

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s action thriller Bheemla Nayak released in theatres on Friday and has opened well at the box office. Many celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Harish Shankar and others have poured in their congratulatory messages to the Bheemla Nayak team.

Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati on Saturday took to his social media platform to laud his nephew, actor Rana Daggubati’s performance in Bheemla Nayak. Calling Saagar K Chandra’s directorial a blockbuster hit, Venkatesh, in his Instagram story, wrote, “The magnificence of Bheemla Nayak and the blitz of Daniel Shekar (played by Rana Daggubati) have taken over! What a performance @ranadaggubati 🔥. Congratulations on the humongous success to #PawanKalyan.”

Rana Daggubati shared a screenshot of Venkatesh’s Instagram story and reacted with a bunch of heart and hug emoticons. Venkatesh and Rana are all set to star in a Netflix show titled Rana Naidu, which is the Telugu adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan.

Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, released in theatres on Friday amid fan frenzy. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, this high on drama action thriller is the remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, written and directed by late filmmaker Sachy, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon.

Rana, on Friday, wrote a heartfelt note thanking his co-star Pawan Kalyan for taking the box office by storm. He tweeted, “Wow!! A day full of praises!! A huge Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the lovely audience and fans. A big you to @SitharaEnts@saagar_chandrakthe awesome #Trivikram and the magnificent @PawanKalyangaru for the opportunity!! #BheemlaNayakMania.”

Besides Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, Bheemla Nayak has Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Brahmanandam and Murali Sharma in important roles.