Venkatesh Daggubati: F3 has more humour and more characters

F3, a sequel to superhit F2, is ready to open in cinemas on May 27. Ahead of the release, actor Venkatesh Daggubati interacted with the media in Hyderabad. He opened up about the film’s USP, success of pan-India projects, hosting of shows, and upcoming projects.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 also stars Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in other lead roles. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie has the music by Devi Sri Prasad and editing by Tammiraju.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Director Anil Ravipudi said that you have worked for F3 as if it is your first film. What is your take on his compliments?

I treat every film of mine as my first movie. I never carry the baggage of my stardom. We should not be burdened by the stardom, especially when we do comedy entertainers. Only then the natural performance will come out. I have done films like Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu, Abbayi Garu, Nuvvu Naku Nachchav, and Mallishwari by keeping my stardom aside. I enjoy the movie (making) and playing my role. Anil Ravipudi also may have felt the same.

Your Drushyam 2 and Narappa had direct to OTT release. After two years, your film is going to release in theatres. How excited are you?

F2 was a big hit. The audience loved the movie and the characters. So, they expect more entertainment from F3. The film has a triple dose of entertainment that does not fall short of the audience’s expectations.

F3’s story revolves around money. What was your thought process while accepting it?

Making quick money, dreaming big, and creating opportunities are the natural human traits. Everyone will have a wish list, and problems will come while fulfilling them. We will learn lessons from it. If we won’t learn from that process, we will go through the same kind of problems again.

Tell us your working experience with Anil Ravipudi?

Anil Ravipudi is very simple at heart, and he wants to make the best out of everybody. He is a good writer. His dialogues sound very natural, and with this, our performances also come out naturally. He is very energetic with excellent comedy timing. Besides that, he has clarity about what he wants.

How do you differentiate F3 from F2?

F3 has more humour and more characters. The movie is a little more lavish and has new kinds of fun episodes right from the beginning.

Nowadays, movies with extreme heroism are doing well (at the box office). What do you say about this new trend?

We should not think too much about this. I only watch the game, and I don’t play the game. We have to learn from what is coming and be happy about what is happening. I only wish that everybody does well. Moreover, the audiences are very clear about their viewing choices, and we should respect that.

Tell us about your Netflix project with Rana?

The project is going to be a different and crazy one. I am playing a role which I haven’t done in my 35-year career.

What are your views on number games at the box office?

I have never been a number guy. But I want the producer to make money. Many films released and created records. The records are meant to be broken. So, we shouldn’t get attached to it. But it is nice to see that films are collecting so much and setting new benchmarks.

What are your thoughts on doing pan India projects?

I look at it as a business. If a movie is capable of going (pan India), it will go. It depends on what kind of film you are doing and where it has to go. I didn’t think much about it. But for me, it’s team work and when the right team comes along, why not?

Have you signed any new projects?

I have two films with Sithara Entertainments and Mythri Movie Makers. Soon I will also start shooting for a Salman Khan film.