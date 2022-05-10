Venkatesh Daggubati: ‘Audience will surely enjoy F3’

Marking the success of F3’s trailer, the makers of the movie held a special event titled F3 Trailer Fun Blast on Monday night in Hyderabad. Actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Sonal Chauhan, Ali, producer Sirish and director Anil Ravipudi graced the event.

Speaking at the event, F3 director Anil Ravipudi expressed his confidence in the film’s success at the box office. He said, “Thanks to the audience for the response to F3’s trailer and giving us the energy. F3 has so many comic elements. It will entertain you more than F2. I never thought of making F3 for commercial reasons. I decided to continue the franchise only to give the audience more reasons to laugh in theatres. Thanks to Venkatesh for supporting me all the way. Varun, Tamannaah, Mehreen and Sonal have done a good job too. I once again can say that the film, which is releasing on May 27, is going to be a laugh riot.”

Venkatesh, meanwhile, thanked the entire team for making a hilarious entertainer. He said, “I was happy that everybody loved the trailer of F3. We wanted to deliver a hilarious entertainer which is bigger than F2. Anil Ravipudi, Dil Raju and the production team came up with this wonderful script and made a good film. Every actor has done a wonderful job. I would like to thank the entire cast. We made an entertaining film. On May 27, we are going to release the film, and it will be a treat for all. The audience will surely enjoy the film.”

F3 is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.