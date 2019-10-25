Venkatesh Daggubati to reprise Dhanush’s role in Asuran Telugu remake

Tamil film Asuran starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead roles is all set to get a remake in Telugu. Interestingly, veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati will reprise the lead role portrayed by Dhanush in its Telugu version.

Kalaippuli S Thanu who produced Asuran under V Creations banner joined hands with Suresh Babu Daggubati of Suresh Productions to remake the film in Telugu.

Confirming the same, Suresh Productions took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “Victory Venkatesh is going to play the lead in Telugu version of Asuran. The movie will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under V Creations and Suresh Productions banners.”

But, the complete details regarding the cast and crew, and its shooting plan are awaited.

Asuran is an action drama written and directed by Ventrimaaran. The film deals with the theme of caste based discrimination and anti-Dalit atrocities. The movie had hit the screens in Tamil Nadu for the Dussehra festival and turned out to be the biggest blockbuster in Dhanush’s career.

On the work front, Venkatesh is presently waiting for Venky Mama, which is most likely to release in January. Apart from Asuran, Venkatesh also has the Telugu remake of Bollywood film De De Pyaar De in the pipeline.