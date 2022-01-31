Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej’s F3 gets a release date

Director Anil Ravipudi on Monday announced that F3 is all set to release on April 28. The director took to Twitter to share the new release date. His tweet read, “Let’s have COOL FUN in HOT SUMMER. The Ultimate Fun Franchise #F3Movie will release on APRIL 28th 2022.”

Earlier, the film was slated for a February 25 release. However, it got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

F3 is a sequel to the 2019 release titled F2: Fun and Frustration. The film will see Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada reprising their roles.

Apart from F3, Anil Ravipudi also has an untitled Pawan Kalyan in the pipeline.

“It is true that I have plans to direct Chiranjeevi sir and Pawan Kalyan sir. But, as of now, it is too early to confirm. It would be a great opportunity for me to direct the legends of Telugu cinema. But things have not yet materialised,” Ravipudi told IANS.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh and Varun Tej are also looking forward to the release of their upcoming projects. Venkatesh, who was last seen in Narappa, has Netflix’s Rana Naidu in the pipeline. In the series, he will share screen space with Rana Daggubati.

Talking about collaborating with Rana Daggbuati, Venkatesh had earlier said, “I’ve seen @ranadaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor,” he said, adding, “But in Rana Naidu, he better watch out.”

Varun Tej, on the other hand, has Ghani in the pipeline. Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra.