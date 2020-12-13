Venkatesh and Varun Tej are back with F3

F3 stars Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles.

On legendary actor Venkatesh’s birthday, Anil Ravipudi announced F3, a sequel to 2019 release F2.

Sharing a glimpse of the comedy film, the director wrote, “Hitting the rewind button before fast forwarding into a fun filled future…A peek into 2019 with a promise of extra fun in 2021.”

The video gives a throwback to the fun-filled film, which starred Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Interestingly, the sequel will have the actors reprising their respective roles. The clip ends on a hopeful note with Venkatesh saying, “We are coming back with laughter vaccine.”

Varun Tej also shared a poster with the caption, “We are back with a lot more fun!” Meanwhile, Venkatesh said he is excited for this project. In a tweet, the actor mentioned, “Triple the fun this time with #F3Movie ! Can’t wait for this one.”

F3, directed by Anil Ravipudi, will be produced by Dil Raju. The shooting of the film will start soon.

