Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Veera Simha Reddy vs Waltair Veerayya box office collection: Chiranjeevi continues to stay ahead of Balakrishna’s film, inches closer to Rs 150 cr mark

Veera Simha Reddy vs Waltair Veerayya box office collection: Waltair Veerayya day 10 and Veera Simha Reddy's day 11 collections are here. While Chiranjeevi's film continues to soar, Balakrishna is having a tough time at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya vs Veera Simha Reddy box office collection Day 8 (Image: Stills from the trailers)Chiranjeevi is winning this box office race.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy opened to big numbers at the box office when it released on January 12. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, which dropped a day later, trailed behind. However, in just a couple of days, Chiranjeevi’s film took the lead, and has only moved ahead since then, leaving Veera Simha Reddy in the dust.

After earning close to Rs 132 crore, early estimates suggest that Waltair Veerayya collected more than Rs 10.40 crore on day 10, taking the total to more than Rs 142 crore. As per Sacnilk, the film will continue to move in a similar motion in the coming days.

On the other hand, Veera Simha Reddy saw a huge dip in collections. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned only Rs 1.95 crore, taking the total to Rs 92.6 crore. The movie is finding it difficult to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, and given Pathaan is just two days away from release, the number of screens could also see a decline, leading to lesser collections.

While there was much noise around the Balakrishna film, it failed to impress the audience and critics. Manoj Kumar R, in his review for Indianexpress.com wrote, “Everything that happens in this film is something we have seen Balakrishna do 100 times before. Didn’t he do the same things in his last film? Yes, he did. And he will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. For Balakrishna, creating material for self-serving purposes takes precedence over creating an honest work of entertainment for people’s enjoyment. In that process, Balakrishna invented a new genre for himself. It’s called the Jai Balayya genre. The film made in this genre with this star is all about adulation and blind loyalty. People with even the slightest inclination to think independently, can’t help but feel repulsed by what’s unspooling on the screen.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 18:55 IST
