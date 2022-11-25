Veera Simha Reddy song Jai Balayya: Another ode to the myth of Nandamuri Balakrishna

The first song from Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Veera Simha Reddy was released on Friday. The song has been titled Jai Balayya. And a song titled thus is fast becoming an obligation of sorts in Balakrishna’s movies. It’s noteworthy that there was a song called Jai Balayya in the star’s previous movie Akhanda.

The latest rendition of Jai Balayya is distinguished from the earlier Jai Balayya song by its subordinate title, which reads, Mass Anthem. The song is composed by Thaman S, who also composed the earlier Jai Balayya number. While the previous song was a duet number, the new song is something of a myth-maker. The lyrics are written in the utmost adulation to Balayya. The song merges the character in the movie and the actor into one entity. The song is penned by Ramjogayya Sastry and is sung by Karrimullah.

Veera Simha Reddy is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. An out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film is set to open in cinemas during the Sankranti festival in January next year. The film will be clashing directly with another Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. Even though the filmmakers haven’t revealed the exact release date, they have already begun promotions.

Veera Simha Reddy also stars Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the supporting roles.