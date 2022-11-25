scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Veera Simha Reddy song Jai Balayya: Another ode to the myth of Nandamuri Balakrishna

Veera Simha Reddy stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Nandamuri Balakrishna in Veera Simha Reddy.

The first song from Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Veera Simha Reddy was released on Friday. The song has been titled Jai Balayya. And a song titled thus is fast becoming an obligation of sorts in Balakrishna’s movies. It’s noteworthy that there was a song called Jai Balayya in the star’s previous movie Akhanda.

The latest rendition of Jai Balayya is distinguished from the earlier Jai Balayya song by its subordinate title, which reads, Mass Anthem. The song is composed by Thaman S, who also composed the earlier Jai Balayya number. While the previous song was a duet number, the new song is something of a myth-maker. The lyrics are written in the utmost adulation to Balayya. The song merges the character in the movie and the actor into one entity. The song is penned by Ramjogayya Sastry and is sung by Karrimullah.

Also Read |Bhediya movie review: This Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon rumble in the jungle is quite the romp

Veera Simha Reddy is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. An out-and-out commercial entertainer, the film is set to open in cinemas during the Sankranti festival in January next year. The film will be clashing directly with another Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. Even though the filmmakers haven’t revealed the exact release date, they have already begun promotions.

Veera Simha Reddy also stars Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the supporting roles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 12:48:34 pm
Next Story

Govinda Naam Mera song Bijli: Vicky Kaushal surprises with his massy dance moves, Kiara Advani will remind you of Katrina Kaif’s Chikni Chameli

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par
Meet Darsheel Safary: Taare Zameen Par’s child actor is now all grown up
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close